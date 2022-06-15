Kardashian-Jenners Petition for Blac Chyna to Pay USD 390K as Defamation Trial's Legal Fees

After losing the defamation trial against the Kardashian-Jenner Family, Blac Chyna is being asked to pay them USD 390,000 in legal fees. This comes a month after Chyna ended up losing the defamation case against Kris Jenner, Kim Kardashian, Khloe Kardashian and Kylie Jenner. As reported by People, Chyna is now being asked to pay for their legal costs incurred during the trial and have petitioned for the same.

The petition shows the grand sum of all legal fees including jury fees, deposition costs, “models, enlargements, photocopies of exhibits” and more have been totalled USD 391,094.76, reported PEOPLE. Blac Chyna’s attorney recently reacted to the same and gave a statement to People saying, “Kris Jenner’s attempt to financially ruin Angela White, the mother of her granddaughter Dream Kardashian, will not work.”

Initiated by China, the defamation trial which took place last month saw the model as she sues Kris, Kim, Khloe and Kylie for interfering with her contract at E! in regards to the former reality series Rob & Chyna which was cancelled after its first season. Chyna alleged that the reality show’s cancellation cost her economic loss and her reality show career. However, later in the case, the jury found the Kardashian-Jenner family not guilty of defaming Chyna in May and hence no monetary damages were awarded to her.

The trial stirred up violent events that occurred during the duration of Rob Kardashian and Blac Chyna’s relationship. Chyna was accused of throwing a chair at (Rob) Kardashian’s car and confirmed by Kris Jenner’s boyfriend, Corey Gamble who witnessed the event. In addition to this, she was also accused of choking Rob with an iPhone charger and holding a gun to his head.

The defamation trail also saw Blac Chyna speaking about the allegations that she pointed a gun at Rob Kardashian and also strange him with a charging cord. She denied assaulting Rob and stated that her actions of pointing a gun at him were in the spirit of humour and meant to be a joke.

Chyna also additionally claimed that the Kardashians had thrown their weight around to cancel the second season of Rob and Chyna. However, the Kardashians and showrunners of “Keeping Up With The Kardashians” testified that the show had been cancelled because Rob Kardashian and Blac Chyna had broken up and that there was no point in continuing the show, which centred around Rob and Chyna’s relationship when the couple broke up.

Rob Kardashian and Blac Chyna share a five-year-old daughter, Dream.

Read all the Latest News , Breaking News , watch Top Videos and Live TV here.