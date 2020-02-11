Kareena Kapoor Enjoys Winters with Laal Singh Chaddha Crew, BTS Photo Goes Viral

Actor Kareena Kapoor Khan, who is currently shooting for Laal Singh Chaddha, was recently seen sitting around a heater with the crew of the film.

Even though, the exact location of the picture is not known, but it is likely that this place is somewhere in Himachal Pradesh. Everybody in the picture can be seen wrapped in winter clothes with a heater placed in the middle of the semi-circle seating arrangement. Kareena can be seen wearing a colourful printed jacket over a blue kurta and a white pyjama set.

The picture was shared by Kareena Kapoor Khan's assistant manager, Naina Sawhney. She shared it with a caption, “The Heat is On #lalsinghchaddha #nightshoots”

The film stars Aamir Khan in the titular role of Laal Singh Chaddha and has Mona Singh as a part of its star cast. The movie, which is being directed by Advait Chandan, is going to be produced in a collaboration between Aamir Khan Productions and Viacom 18 Motion Pictures.

Aamir had announced the film last year on his birthday in March. The picture is a remake of the 1994 film Forrest Gump, which had Tom Hanks in lead role. The writer of the remake is Atul Kulkarni.

