Take the pledge to vote

For a better tommorow#AajSawaroApnaKal

  • I agree to receive emails from News18

  • I promise to vote in this year's elections no matter what the odds are.

  • Please check above checkbox.

    SUBMIT

Thank you for
taking the pledge

Vote responsibly as each vote counts
and makes a diffrence

Disclaimer:

Issued in public interest by HDFC Life. HDFC Life Insurance Company Limited (Formerly HDFC Standard Life Insurance Company Limited) (“HDFC Life”). CIN: L65110MH2000PLC128245, IRDAI Reg. No. 101 . The name/letters "HDFC" in the name/logo of the company belongs to Housing Development Finance Corporation Limited ("HDFC Limited") and is used by HDFC Life under an agreement entered into with HDFC Limited. ARN EU/04/19/13618
An initiative by &
Assembly
Elections
2020
LIVE TV DownloadNews18 App
English हिन्दी বাংলা मराठी ગુજરાતી ಕನ್ನಡ தமிழ் മലയാളം తెలుగు ਪੰਜਾਬੀ اردو অসমীয়া ଓଡ଼ିଆ
English English हिन्दी Hindi বাংলা Bengali मराठी Marathi ગુજરાતી Gujarati ಕನ್ನಡ Kannada தமிழ் Tamil മലയാളംMalayalam తెలుగుTELUGU ਪੰਜਾਬੀPunjabi اردو Urdu ଓଡ଼ିଆ Odia
follow us on
reach us on app store
News18 English

Delhi result tally

00/70 seats

(36 seats to win)

Alliance BJP+ INC+ AJSU JVM OTH
Wins + Leads 00 00 00 00 00

Assembly constituency results

All Seats
News18 » Movies
1-min read

Kareena Kapoor Enjoys Winters with Laal Singh Chaddha Crew, BTS Photo Goes Viral

Kareena Kapoor Khan, who is currently shooting for Laal Singh Chaddha, was recently seen sitting around a heater with the crew of the film.

Trending Desk

Updated:February 11, 2020, 2:33 PM IST
facebookTwitter Pocket whatsapp
Kareena Kapoor Enjoys Winters with Laal Singh Chaddha Crew, BTS Photo Goes Viral
Kareena Kapoor Khan, who is currently shooting for Laal Singh Chaddha, was recently seen sitting around a heater with the crew of the film.

Actor Kareena Kapoor Khan, who is currently shooting for Laal Singh Chaddha, was recently seen sitting around a heater with the crew of the film.

Even though, the exact location of the picture is not known, but it is likely that this place is somewhere in Himachal Pradesh. Everybody in the picture can be seen wrapped in winter clothes with a heater placed in the middle of the semi-circle seating arrangement. Kareena can be seen wearing a colourful printed jacket over a blue kurta and a white pyjama set.

The picture was shared by Kareena Kapoor Khan's assistant manager, Naina Sawhney. She shared it with a caption, “The Heat is On #lalsinghchaddha #nightshoots”

The film stars Aamir Khan in the titular role of Laal Singh Chaddha and has Mona Singh as a part of its star cast. The movie, which is being directed by Advait Chandan, is going to be produced in a collaboration between Aamir Khan Productions and Viacom 18 Motion Pictures.

Aamir had announced the film last year on his birthday in March. The picture is a remake of the 1994 film Forrest Gump, which had Tom Hanks in lead role. The writer of the remake is Atul Kulkarni.

Follow @News18Movies for more

Get Delhi elections 2020 live results and details of all seats and each and every candidate.

Get the best of News18 delivered to your inbox - subscribe to News18 Daybreak. Follow News18.com on Twitter, Instagram, Facebook, Telegram, TikTok and on YouTube, and stay in the know with what's happening in the world around you – in real time.
Read full article
Next Story
Next Story

facebookTwitter Pocket whatsapp

Live TV

Recommended For You

Photogallery

Countdown To Elections Results
To Assembly Elections 2018 Results
Madhya Pradesh | Rajasthan | Telangana | Chhattisgarh | Mizoram