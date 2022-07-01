Kareena Kapoor Aces No Makeup Look as She Meets Aunt Rima Jain, Cousin Riddhima In London; See Pic

Kareena Kapoor Khan’s fam-jam in London continues as her recent Instagram Story proves. The 41-year-old actress was spotted with cousin sister Riddhima Kapoor Sahni and aunt Reema Jain in the city. Kareena decided to go au naturel for her recent outing as she sported a no-make-up look. The Tashan actress wore her hair in a bun and wore a beige sleeveless puffer jacket over a striped white and blue shirt. She accessorised her look with a sling bag while she posed with Reema and Riddhima.

The jewellery designer and daughter of actress Neetu Kapoor and late actor Rishi Kapoor, Riddhima was spotted in all-black attire. Riddhima also shared some more pictures from her London trip in her latest Instagram Story updates. In one of the pictures, she was posing with her daughter Samara. In the following picture, Riddhima was spotted with her husband Bharat Sahni.

Through her previous Instagram Stories, Kareena had also shared a glimpse of her London vacation. In one of the recent pictures shared on the social media platform, the actress showed her youngest son Jeh playing at a park.

Kareena flew to London along with her husband and actor Saif Ali Khan and their two kids after wrapping the shooting for her upcoming Netflix film Devotion of Suspect X. The crime thriller based on a Japanese novel of the same name is directed by Sujoy Ghosh and also stars Vijay Varma, and Jaideep Ahlawat in pivotal roles. In an Instagram post shared by Kareena, the actress offered a glimpse of the last day of shooting. Kareena’s elder son Taimur, and Saif visited her on the sets as well.

Besides the Kapoors, several other Bollywood celebrities are currently in London. A recent Instagram Story shared by fashion designer Manish Malhotra featured Maheep Kapoor, Sanjay Kapoor among others.

Meanwhile, filmmaker and producer Karan Johar also updated his Insta fans with a selfie from the city.

