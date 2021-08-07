CHANGE LANGUAGE
Home» News» Movies» Kareena Kapoor, Akshay Kumar Join Others in Congratulating Neeraj Chopra After His Historic Gold Win at Tokyo Olympics
4-MIN READ

Kareena Kapoor, Akshay Kumar Join Others in Congratulating Neeraj Chopra After His Historic Gold Win at Tokyo Olympics

Bollywood celebs congratulate Neeraj Chopra

Neeraj Chopra became the second-ever athlete from India after shooter Abhinav Bindra to win an individual Olympic gold.

Neeraj Chopra created history at the Tokyo Olympics by becoming the first-ever Indian to win Olympic gold in track and field events at the ongoing game. Neeraj became the second-ever athlete from India after shooter Abhinav Bindra to win an individual Olympic gold. Undoubtedly, this moment is a proud one for the entire nation and the people have taken to social media to shower him with praises. Bollywood celebrities too expressed their admiration for the athlete and congratulated him for his historic win.

Actress Kareena Kapoor took to her Instagram stories section to share a picture of Neeraj.

Akshay Kumar took to Twitter to write, “It’s a GOLD First place medalHeartiest Congratulations

@Neeraj_chopra1 on creating history. You’re responsible for a billion tears of joy! Well done #NeerajChopra! #Tokyo2020"

Taapsee Pannu couldn’t control her joy at the news of Neeraj winning.

South actress Rashmika Mandanna tweeted, “Oh my god! #Gold it is! Like woah! this is crazy awesome! Congratulations #NeerajChopra for your win! #JavelinThrow #TokyoOlympics2020 #proud"

Actor Mahesh Babu wrote, “India’s first ever gold in athletics! Absolutely elated and proud!

@Neeraj_chopra1’s name is etched in history forever.. Bravo!! #Tokyo2020

Congratulating the Champion, Riteish Deshmukh wrote, “Gold Gold Gold.

@Neeraj_chopra1 Congratulations Champion !!#Olympics #gold What a proud moment for every Indian across the world. Jai Hind !!!!!"

Veteran singer Lata Mangeshkar congratulated the ‘pride of the country’.

Arjun Rampal too extended his congratulatory wishes.

Ajay Devgn wrote, “You’ve made your parents & India proud".

Take a look at what some other celebrities have to say about Neeraj Chopra.

The silver medal went to Jakub Vadlejch of the Czech Republic (best throw of 86.67m) while his countryman Vitezslav Vesely took home bronze (best throw of 85.44m).

first published:August 07, 2021, 19:22 IST