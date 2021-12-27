Kareena Kapoor, Amrita Arora Are 'Back' After Covid Recovery; Bebo Posts Sexy Pic With Her BFF

Days after recovering from the novel coronavirus, Kareena Kapoor and her BFF Amrita Arora once again reunited for a house party. Two weeks back, Kareena had confirmed that she tested positive for Covid, four days after she attended a party at filmmaker Karan Johar’s residence in Mumbai. Amrita, who reportedly also attended the party, also tested positive for the deadly virus.

Now, Bebo, who has fully recovered from Covid, took to Instagram to share a picture of herself posing with Amrita. She captioned the pic, “we are back!" Kareena looked gorgeous in a strapless black top and beige pants. While Amrita stunned in a lilac dress.

Kareena Kapoor Khan on Friday informed fans that she recovered from coronavirus. Kareena, who had tested positive for COVID-19 on December 13, shared the news in a brief statement on her Instagram Stories.

“I have tested negative for Covid-19. Thank you to my darling sister for being our anchor through this nightmare… My BFF Amrita we did this… my darling friends and family, my Poonie, Naina, and everyone for praying… My fans for your DMs,” the 41-year-old actor wrote.

Kareena also expressed gratitude to the Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation (BMC) for their continuous support.

“The BMC for being so amazing and prompt… SRL Dr. Avinash Phadke Labs for being the best… And lastly my dear husband for being so patient to be locked in a hotel room… away from his family. Merry Christmas everybody stay safe! Ok bye have to kiss my babies like never before,” the actor concluded her statement.

Kareena shares two children — Taimur and Jeh — with her husband, actor Saif Ali Khan.

