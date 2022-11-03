Kareena Kapoor and Karisma Kapoor's Sisters' Day Out Is All About Pose, Make Up, Shop, Repeat

Kareena Kapoor and Karisma Kapoor spent a much-needed sisters’ day out! Bebo and Lolo are in London right now. While they’ve spent time with their family members, the Kapoor sisters decided to take time out for themselves and did a number of things together, including shopping.

In the post shared by Kareena Kapoor on Instagram, the actresses were seen posing for a number of pictures. In the first picture, Kareena and Karisma were seen wearing matching black outfits with jackets and posed in the lift. In the second, they were seen getting ready for their day out in the washroom.

In the third picture, Karisma and Kareena took a minute out of their shopping time to pose for a mirror selfie. She ended the series by sharing a picture in which she and Lolo were seen posing against Christmas decorations. Sharing the post, Kareena wrote, “What sisters do when they have the day together ❤️ Pose, Makeup, Shop, Repeat… #Girls just wanna have fun.”

Kareena is in London, filming for her upcoming movie with Hansal Mehta. The actress not only stars as the lead in the untitled film but is also co-producing it with Ekta Kapoor. Speaking about it with News18.com, Kareena said, “For this film, Ekta Kapoor (co-producer) told me to come on board creatively and be a producer. I did it because I loved the script so much. I don’t know if I’m going to start producing films [in a full-fledged manner] because I don’t know anything about it. I want to just see how this one goes.”

The actress has been sharing glimpses of the shoot for a while now. Kareena was recently seen sharing a blurry picture from the sets to wish fans on Halloween while she also shared a picture of her younger son Jeh kissing a tree in between the shoot.

