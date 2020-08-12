Kareena Kapoor and Saif Ali Khan Announce They're Expecting 'New Addition' to Family

Kareena Kapoor and Saif Ali Khan are expecting their second child together. The Bollywood couple, who welcomed their son Taimur in December 2016, have announced that they are expecting a new addition to their family.

A statement from their spokesperson said, "We are very pleased to announce that we are expecting an addition to our family !!Thank you to all our well wishers for all their love and support."

Even before the announcement, there were rumours of Kareena's pregnancy. Reacting to them, papa Randhir Kapoor told HT, "I hope it's true and if so, I would be very happy. Doh bachche toh hone chahiye (One should have two children) to give each other company."

Their son Taimur, who will turn four this year, is the apple of everyone's eye. He is the most popular star kid who is photographed regularly by the paparazzi.

In 2018, Kareena had said on the chat show Starry Nights 2.Oh that she had "two years more" when asked when she and Saif were having another child.

On the work front, Kareena will be seen next in Advait Chandan's Laal Singh Chaddha, alongside Aamir Khan.

Coincidentally, the announcement comes on the birthday of Sara Ali Khan, Saif's daughter with Amrita Singh. She turned 25 today.

Saif also has a son, Ibrahim, with his first wife Amrita.