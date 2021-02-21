Kareena Kapoor and Saif Ali Khan Blessed With a Baby Boy

Kareena Kapoor and Saif ALi Khan have been blessed with a baby boy. According to Times of India, Kareena was admitted to the Breach Candy Hopital last night. They welcomed their second son on Sunday, February 21.

Kareena and Saif announced their pregnancy on August 12, 2020 with a statement. statement from their spokesperson said, "We are very pleased to announce that we are expecting an addition to our family !!Thank you to all our well wishers for all their love and support."

Kareena and Saif got married in 2012 and welcomed Taimur in December 2016. Saif also has two children-- actor Sara Ali Khan and Ibrahim Ali Khan with ex-wife Amrita Singh.

On the work front, Kareena will be next seen in Advait Chandan's Laal Singh Chaddha and Karan Johar's Takht. Saif, who is currently on paternity leave, will next shoot Om Raut's Adipurush with Prabhas. He will also be seen in Bhoot Police.