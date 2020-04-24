Kareena Kapoor and Saif Ali Khan Lying on Grass is the Most Romantic Picture You'll See Today

Forget Bollywood movies. Kareena Kapoor and Saif Ali Khan's real-life romance is way more adorable. The star couple fell in love in a filmi manner, and even after so many years of marriage, the romance hasn't waned a bit.

Kareena continues to share glimpses of her life with Saif on Instagram, and her latest post might be the most romantic one so far. The two photos show Saif and Kareena lying on the grass in a garden or park. Saif is has a book on his chest, showing that he was reading before deciding to get some shut eye on the grass.

Although Kareena tried to be a bit cheeky with the caption, the cuteness of the photo wasn't lost on her followers. She wrote, "Fall i̶n̶ ̶l̶o̶v̶e̶ asleep... #Mess", alongwith the photos. Fans called them "gorgeous", "cutest" and "best couple in the world" in the comments.

The actress is a trendsetter with her perfect fashion choices, and looks her best in every appearance she makes. However, the pressure to look her best gets to her sometimes.

In a recent interview with Bombay Times, Kareena said, "I can't be dressed in couture all the time. And, I do have days when my hair is out of place. The thing is, I want to be as real as possible and be dressed in what makes me comfortable."

The actress' Instagram profile has been her platform to showcase the real Kareena. Recently, the actress posted a bare-faced selfie with a zit on her face. “Meanwhile...I just sat there staring in wonder of what was being created. PS: The zit on my face didn’t get the memo of no personal visits and social distancing... #HugeMess,” she wrote.

