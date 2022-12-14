Kareena Kapoor and Saif Ali Khan Share a Sweet Kiss But It's Taimur Ali Khan Who Steals The Show

Kareena Kapoor and Saif Ali Khan did not shy away from displaying some affection despite the cameras. However, it is their son Taimur Ali Khan who stole the show. On Wednesday afternoon, the couple was spotted out and about, with Saif carrying Taimur while Kareena was with him. In a video shared by paparazzi on Instagram, Kareena was seen kissing Saif while Taimur was resting on his shoulder like a sack.

While the kiss was a sweet moment, the internet couldn’t stop laughing at how Saif was carrying Taimur. The little one was on Saif’s shoulder with his tummy down and his attention was on the phone. He appeared to be enjoying the way he was being carried. The sight left fans in splits.

“After all he is father," a fan joked. “Baap to baap hota hai," added another. “Ye kaise pakde hai bacche ko😂," a third comment read. Several social media users also dropped laughing emojis.

The couple recently returned to Mumbai after celebrating Sharmila Tagore’s birthday. The couple joined Soha Ali Khan, Inaaya and other Pataudi family members in Jaisalmer to celebrate Sharmila’s birthday.

Meanwhile, on the work front, Kareena was last seen in Laal Singh Chaddha which also starred Aamir Khan in the lead. She will be soon seen in Rhea Kapoor’s The Crew along with Tabu and Kriti Sanon. Besides this, Kareena will also be making her OTT debut with Sujoy Ghosh’s The Devotion of Suspect X which stars Jaideep Ahlawat and Vijay Varma in the lead.

On the other hand, Saif Ali Khan was last seen in Vikram Vedha. He will be seen in Adipurush along with Prabhas and Kriti Sanon. The film is slated to release next year after it will be reportedly reshot.

