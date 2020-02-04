Take the pledge to vote

Internet is Gushing Over Kareena Kapoor, Taimur Ali Khan's Pics from Armaan Jain's Wedding

Kareena Kapoor and Taimur Ali Khan attended the wedding ceremony of former's cousin Armaan Jain with Anissa Malhotra in Mumbai.

February 4, 2020
Internet is Gushing Over Kareena Kapoor, Taimur Ali Khan's Pics from Armaan Jain's Wedding
Kareena Kapoor and Taimur Ali Khan

Kareena Kapoor's cousin Armaan Jain married his long-time partner Anissa Malhotra on Monday night. The gala evening saw many celebrities in attendance including Amitabh Bachchan, Aishwarya Rai Bachchan, Abhishek Bachchan, Ananya Panday, Shanaya Kapoor, Karisma Kapoor, Kiara Advani, Tara Sutaria, Aadar Jain, Radhika Merchant, Sohail Khan with brother Arbaaz, Atul Agnihotri and family, Dimple Kapadia, Twinkle Khanna, Natasha Poonawalla, Sonali Bendre, Nandita Mahtani, Saif Ali Khan. However, the ones who hogged the limelight during Armaan and Anissa's wedding were undoubtedly Kareena Kapoor and her son Taimur Ali Khan who looked stylish and charming in their respective outfits for the wedding night.

As Taimur and Kareena were from the groom's side, they attended the baraat which made its way to the bride's house. Kareena seemingly had a lot of fun as she danced her heart out with Karisma and her other cousins. For the merry occasion, Kareena was dressed in a yellow saree, which she complimented with a golden coloured, sleeveless blouse. She tied her hair in a neat bun as her earrings and small, round bindi complimented her beauty and elegance.

As for Taimur, the little one dressed up for mamu Armaan's wedding in a navy-blue coloured, printed kurta and white pyjama and looked cute. The adorable mother-son duo even posed for pics before heading for Armaan's wedding which are doing the rounds on social media and winning hearts of many fans.

Check out some pics of Kareena and Taimur from Armaan and Anissa's wedding below:

