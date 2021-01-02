Kareena Kapoor Asks Anil Kapoor About Pay Parity in Bollywood, His Answer Stumps the Actress

Bollywood actress Kareena Kapoor Khan recently hosted actor Anil Kapoor and filmmaker Anurag Kashyap on her radio show, What Women Want. During their conversation about women rights, the actress asked Anil about pay parity in Bollywood and if the wage gap between the salaries of the leading men and women in the industry should be addressed by the actors.

Kareena said that men in Hollywood stood up for female co-stars demanding equal pay for women and asked if Hindi film actors should do the same. Responding to the actress Anil said, "You took a lot of money from me.” Stumped by his response, Kareena laughed saying, “We are breaking barriers, we are doing that. But like you said, there are still some people…”

Anil further recalled the incident when the producers called him regarding negotiations with Kareena for Veere Di Wedding. He shared that the makers told him that the actress was demanding more money than the hero but he approved it saying, 'Give Bebo whatever she demands'.

The actor also revealed that on several occasions he had been paid lesser than his female co-star and he has no reservations about it.

Kareena and Anil have worked together in Bewafaa and Tashan and will again come together for Karan Johar’s ambitious project, Takht. The film also stars Ranveer Singh, Alia Bhatt, Janhvi Kapoor, Vicky Kaushal and Bhumi Pednekar.

Apart from this, Kareena, who is expecting her second baby looks forward to Aamir Khan starrer Laal Singh Chaddha. The film is the Hindi remake of Robert Zemeckis' 1994 Hollywood film "Forrest Gump" starring Tom Hanks, which won multiple Oscars.

Anil, on the other hand, has Jug Jug Jeeyo along with Varun Dhawan and Kiara Advani. On January 1st, he also announced his new film, Animal. Directed by Kabir Singh maker Sandeep Reddy Vanga, the film stars Parineeti Chopra, Ranbir Kapoor and Bobby Deol.