Kareena Kapoor Asks Saif Ali Khan Not to be 'Cheap,' BTS Member RM Responds to Indian Fan

Saif Ali Khan and Kareena Kapoor’s son Taimur Ali Khan has been grabbing the limelight since his birth. Whenever the little one steps out of the house, in no time his snaps go viral on social media. Looking at his popularity, Saif once shared that a few producers suggested him for using Taimur in film promotions. But his wife, Kareena had a stern refusal for the proposal.

Speaking with RJ Siddharth Kannan in 2018 when the actor was promoting his film, Baazaar, Saif revealed that he even talked to Kareena about sending Taimur for nappy ads, but the Bollywood diva asked him not to be ‘cheap.’

South Korean boy band BTS might be one of the biggest musical sensations right now, but the septet remains connected and grateful to their fans, the ARMYs, all over the world. They often take time out of their busy schedules to read fan posts and respond on social media.

One Indian fan recently posted a long note dedicated to the K-pop band’s leader Kim Namjoon, stage name RM. The post, alongwith a Korean translation of the fans’ thoughts, also included a Bollywood song as a dedication.

Actor and film producer Arbaaz Khan, who is promoting the second season of his talk show Pinch, gave details about his and his siblings personalities in a recent interview. Arbaaz was playing the popular game Most Likely To, where he revealed which of his family members is most likely to do a funny thing. Arbaaz has four siblings, namely Bollywood superstar Salman Khan, actor Sohail Khan, Alvira Khan Agnihotri and Arpita Khan Sharma.

Actress Neha Dhupia took to Instagram on Monday morning to share a good news with friends and followers. The actress announced her pregnancy with a picture featuring husband, actor Angad Bedi and daughter Mehr. “Took us 2 days to come with a caption….The best one we could think of was … Thank you, God. @prasadnaaik #WaheguruMehrKare," the actress wrote alongside the picture on Instagram.

Angad, too, took to Instagram to post the same picture and wrote, “New Home production coming soon.. Waheguru mehr kare @prasadnaaik." They can be seen dressed in black attires.

Veteran theatre, TV and film personality Surekha Sikri passed away earlier this week on July 16. She was 75. Many actors in the industry mourned her passing. Ayushmann Khurrana shared in a social media post that after a screening of their 2018 film Badhaai Ho, Surekha left him and his wife Tahira Kashyap speechless when she told them she was looking for more work, even at her age.

Now, Pankaj Tripathi has also commented on Surekha’s demise. He said, “I believe she had to audition for her last role in Badhaai Ho. To hear this was heartbreaking. Imagine a stalwart like Surekhaji having to audition like a newcomer. And yet she did it like a thorough professional. I salute her passion.”

