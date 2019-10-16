Venturing into other mediums like TV and radio shows has been lucky for Kareena Kapoor Khan. Her radio show What Women Want has come back with it’s second season and her most recent guest was none other than Kalki Koechlin, who made her first public appearance on the show, after announcing her pregnancy.

While the two divas posed for the shutterbugs, a video of the two interacting midway has come up where Kareena asks Kalki about her baby bump. The latter reveals that she is six months pregnant. Clearly awestruck, Kareena tells her "At six months I used to look like a cow!". She then compliments Kalki by saying "Absolutely brilliant.”

It was last month when Kalki had posted a photo on her social media, telling the world about embracing motherhood soon and her caption caught headlines.

Kareena welcomed motherhood in 2016 when she gave birth to baby Taimur on December 20.

Kareena’s radio show What Women Want talks about women-related topics where she gets interactive with the celeb guests on her show and takes their point of views. After her first season was a hit, she has already interviewed celebs such as Saif Ali Khan, Raveen Tandon, Kartik Aaryan, Shilpa Shetty Kundra, Lisa Ray, to name a few, in the second season.

Last seen in the Veere Di Wedding (2018), Kareena’s will be back on the silver screen in Good Newwz starring Akshay Kumar, Diljit Dosanjh and Kiara Advani. The movie is slated to release on December 27 this year.

Follow @News18Movies for more

Get the best of News18 delivered to your inbox - subscribe to News18 Daybreak. Follow News18.com on Twitter, Instagram, Facebook, Telegram, TikTok and on YouTube, and stay in the know with what's happening in the world around you – in real time.