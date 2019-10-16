Kareena Kapoor Awestruck by Kalki Koechlin's Six-month Pregnancy, Says 'I Looked Like A Cow'
Kalki Koechlin, who appeared as a guest on Kareena Kapoor's radio show 'What Women Want', left the latter amazed with her 6-months pregnancy look.
Venturing into other mediums like TV and radio shows has been lucky for Kareena Kapoor Khan. Her radio show What Women Want has come back with it’s second season and her most recent guest was none other than Kalki Koechlin, who made her first public appearance on the show, after announcing her pregnancy.
While the two divas posed for the shutterbugs, a video of the two interacting midway has come up where Kareena asks Kalki about her baby bump. The latter reveals that she is six months pregnant. Clearly awestruck, Kareena tells her "At six months I used to look like a cow!". She then compliments Kalki by saying "Absolutely brilliant.”
It was last month when Kalki had posted a photo on her social media, telling the world about embracing motherhood soon and her caption caught headlines.
Relieved I can let that bump hang free after months of stuffing it into costumes which fit me at the beginning of shoot schedules in July but were not so easy to zip up by mid September! And kudos to my style saviours @who_wore_what_when for coming up with innovative ways to cover it up! Wearing @cottonworldlive For @missmalini (see insta story for link) Photo @maliniagarwal @malinisgirltribe A post shared by Kalki (@kalkikanmani) on
Kareena welcomed motherhood in 2016 when she gave birth to baby Taimur on December 20.
Kareena’s radio show What Women Want talks about women-related topics where she gets interactive with the celeb guests on her show and takes their point of views. After her first season was a hit, she has already interviewed celebs such as Saif Ali Khan, Raveen Tandon, Kartik Aaryan, Shilpa Shetty Kundra, Lisa Ray, to name a few, in the second season.
Last seen in the Veere Di Wedding (2018), Kareena’s will be back on the silver screen in Good Newwz starring Akshay Kumar, Diljit Dosanjh and Kiara Advani. The movie is slated to release on December 27 this year.
