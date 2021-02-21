Kareena Kapoor Blessed with Baby Boy: Here are Celebrity Kids Whose First Pic We Can't Wait for

Kareena Kapoor Khan and Saif Ali Khan have been blessed with a baby boy on Sunday, January 21. The couple are already parents to Taimur and now he is an elder brother.

Kareena delivered her second baby at the city's Breach Candy Hospital in the early hours of Sunday. As per reports, she was admitted to hospital a few hours before delivery.

In August last year, Kareena Kapoor had announced her second pregnancy with a statement issued jointly along with husband Saif.

As the world waits to lay their eyes on Saif and Kareena's second baby's first picture, we are listing down celebrity kids whose first pic we can't wait to see.

Kapil Sharma and Ginni Chatrath's baby boy

Kapil and Ginni welcomed their second child, a baby boy on February 1. The duo are yet to share a snap of the little one.

Anushka Sharma and Virat Kohli's daughter Vamika

Anushka Sharma and Virat Kohli had shared a glimpse of baby daughter Vamika on February 1 but the world can't wait to see the little one's face already.

Gigi Hadid and Zayn Malik's daughter Khai

The ZiGi baby pic is also highly anticipated among fans as either of the two have not shared an official first picture of their baby daughter.

Amrita Rao and RJ Anmol's baby boy Veer

Amrita Rao became a mother to her son Veer in November, earlier in 2020. She is yet to share her baby son's first pic with the world.

Sophie Turner and Joe Jonas' daughter Willa

After welcoming their baby daughter Willa in 2020, Joe Jonas and Sophie Turner are yet to share her first pic.

Katy Perry and Orlando Bloom's daughter Daisy

Katy Perry gave birth to her Daisy in 2020. Ever since, the world has been waiting for a glimpse of the little one.

Which celebrity kid's pic first are you most excited about?