Kareena Kapoor Blessed with Baby Boy, Varun Dhawan Announces 'Bhediya' Release Date

Kareena Kapoor and Saif Ali Khan have been blessed with a baby boy. According to reports, Kareena was admitted to the Breach Candy Hospital, Mumbai, last night. They welcomed their second son on Sunday, February 21.

during a recent outing, where Pavitra and Eijaz had gone together, the lovebirds couldn't keep their hands off each other in public. They were seen all mushy and romantic as cameras rolled on. At one point in time, Eijaz even kissed Pavitra on her cheek.

Kangana Ranaut took to Twitter to announce that she has wrapped the Bhopal schedule of her action-thriller Dhaakad. The film has been directed by Razy Ghai.

Varun Dhawan and Kriti Sanon will reunite for Bhediya, arriving in cinemas on April 14, 2022. The movie is helmed by Stree and Bala fame director Amar Kaushik. Abhishek Banerjee and Deepak Dobriyal also also part of this project.

Pathan went on floors in November last year. It has now been confirmed that it will be releasing in 2022.

