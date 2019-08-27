Take the pledge to vote

1-min read

Kareena Kapoor Bonds with Sunny Deol on the Sets of Dance India Dance 7

Sunny Deol was on the sets of the recent episode of Dance India Dance to promote his son Karan's debut film Pal Pal Dil Ke Paas.

Trending Desk

Updated:August 27, 2019, 2:16 PM IST
Kareena Kapoor Bonds with Sunny Deol on the Sets of Dance India Dance 7
Image: Instagram
Loading...

Kareena Kapoor Khan, who is one of the judges of the dance reality show Dance India Dance - Battle of the Champions, was seen bonding with actor-politician Sunny Deol on the sets of the show recently. Sunny had come for the promotion of his son Karan's debut movie Pal Pal Dil Ke Paas. Though the upcoming episode will be aired this weakened, pictures from the show has already created a lot buzz on social media.

Expressing his excitement, Karan Deol, who is all set to make his Bollywood debut, shared a group picture on its official Instagram account and captioned it "#AboutLastEvening".

Earlier, Karan has posted a selife with Kareena Kapoor on his Instagram where he called Kareena his "favourite actress of all time". He captioned it, "What better way to kickstart the promotions then being on the sets of one of your favourite actresses of all time."

In the upcoming episode of the show, Sunny, who has directed the movie, will be seen with his son Karan and his co-star Sahher Bamba promoting their upcoming movie that is set to release on September 20.

Pal Pal Dil Ke Paas is a romantic drama, and the film's title is a tribute to the evergreen song of the same title that Kishore Kumar sang for Sunny's father Dharmendra in the 1973 movie Blackmail. The new film, however, will not have a remix or recreation of that classic hit number, although remixes are a rage in Bollywood right now.

facebookTwitterskypewhatsapp

