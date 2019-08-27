Kareena Kapoor Bonds with Sunny Deol on the Sets of Dance India Dance 7

Kareena Kapoor Khan, who is one of the judges of the dance reality show Dance India Dance - Battle of the Champions, was seen bonding with actor-politician Sunny Deol on the sets of the show recently. Sunny had come for the promotion of his son Karan's debut movie Pal Pal Dil Ke Paas. Though the upcoming episode will be aired this weakened, pictures from the show has already created a lot buzz on social media.

Expressing his excitement, Karan Deol, who is all set to make his Bollywood debut, shared a group picture on its official Instagram account and captioned it "#AboutLastEvening".

Earlier, Karan has posted a selife with Kareena Kapoor on his Instagram where he called Kareena his "favourite actress of all time". He captioned it, "What better way to kickstart the promotions then being on the sets of one of your favourite actresses of all time."

In the upcoming episode of the show, Sunny, who has directed the movie, will be seen with his son Karan and his co-star Sahher Bamba promoting their upcoming movie that is set to release on September 20.

Pal Pal Dil Ke Paas is a romantic drama, and the film's title is a tribute to the evergreen song of the same title that Kishore Kumar sang for Sunny's father Dharmendra in the 1973 movie Blackmail. The new film, however, will not have a remix or recreation of that classic hit number, although remixes are a rage in Bollywood right now.

Follow @News18Movies for more

Get the best of News18 delivered to your inbox - subscribe to News18 Daybreak. Follow News18.com on Twitter, Instagram, Facebook, TikTok and on YouTube, and stay in the know with what's happening in the world around you – in real time.

Subscribe to Moneycontrol Pro and gain access to curated markets data, trading recommendations, equity analysis, investment ideas, insights from market gurus and much more. Get Moneycontrol PRO for 1 year at price of 3 months. Use code FREEDOM.