Kareena Kapoor Breaks Her Silence On Rumours About Her Salary

The release of Aamir Khan and Kareena Kapoor Khan’s much-talked-about movie, Laal Singh Chaddha, is just around the corner. In a promotional interview for the upcoming film, Kareena finally broke her silence on claims that she had increased her pay, which had become a hot topic of discussion on the internet.

Kareena told Pinkvilla that she thinks no one should have any issues with it. The actress continued by saying that no one knows what an actor gets paid. She even mentioned that all numbers are nothing but rumours and no one bothers to clarify.

Bebo also stated that she doesn’t think anyone should know about it because it is a private matter. She added, “I might do a movie for free,” and questioned if it affects anyone. Kareena concluded by saying that she can do whatever she wants to because she loves movies and is extremely passionate about her work.

When asked about the trolls, Kareena responded saying since she doesn’t follow them, it does not affect her. She said, “Whether it’s with my fans or the paparazzi, I’m always in a good mood.” She, therefore, believes that the trolls are just making comments because they don’t know her, and she is fine with that.

If you don’t know it already, Aamir Khan and Kareen Kapoor Khan’s Laal Singh Chaddha is set to clash with Akshay Kumar and Bhumi Pednekar’s Raksha Bandhan at the box office, on August 11. It will be interesting to see which film manages to impress netizens more this Friday.

