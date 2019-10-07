Kareena Kapoor Calls Aamir 'Cinematic Genius,' Says Sharing Frame in Lal Singh Chaddha an Honour

Seven years after Talaash, Aamir Khan and Kareena Kapoor Khan are reuniting onscreen in Lal Singh Chaddha, by director Advait Chandan, who previously helmed Secret Superstar.

The two first starred together in Rajkumar Hirani's 3 Idiots, which released in 2009 and became the biggest blockbuster of the year. In the film, Kareena plays the love interest of Aamir, whose turn as a genius engineer, Phunsukh Wangdu, received much appreciation and love from the audience and critics alike.

The two once again joined forces in Reema Kagti's psychological horror-thriller Talaash, in which Aamir plays the role of a police officer Surjan Shekhawat who uses the help of a prostitute (Kareena), Rosie, to investigate a high profile murder case.

Lal Singh Chaddha will mark their third collaboration. The film is a remake of the 1994 film Forrest Gump, which originally starred Tom Hanks.

"The film is very special to me. It's going to be an absolute honour to be in the same frame as Aamir because I've always been a huge fan of him. It's always been a dream come true to work with him. He is a cinematic genius and sharing a frame with him again would be an absolute dream come true again," Kareena said on reuniting with Aamir.

The actress, who made her impressive debut with JP Dutta's Refugee in 2000, also spoke about completing two decades in the film industry.

"It's been an amazing 20 years. It's been a fabulous journey working with some amazing people. I think I've been born to act because I feel that's where my passion is and I will hopefully act till the end of my life. I believe all my films have made me who I am today. They are all my body of work and a part of me, so I would say as much as my successes, my failures have also made me what I am today."

The actress, who was interacting to the media on the sidelines of the Elle Beauty Awards, will next be seen opposite Akshay Kumar in Good News.

