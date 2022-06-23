Kareena Kapoor Calls Laal Singh Chaddha's Phir Na Aisi Raat Aayegi 'Song of the Decade'; Watch BTS Video

Laal Singh Chaddha is set to release their new song titled Phir Na Aisi Raat Aayegi. While little is known about the song so far, a new behind-the-scenes video was shared by Kareena Kapoor which teases the song. In the video, Kareena is seen seated in her house and listening to a recording of the track with a big smile on her face. “I love this song,” she chirpily said. The video then takes fans to Pritam’s studios.

Aamir Khan, seen in his Laal Singh Chaddha avatar, informed the music composer that Kareena described the track as the ‘song of the decade.’ However, he was unimpressed with the upgraded track that was presented to him. “Now if she will listen to this recording, ‘Hamari Heroine Bhag Jayegi!’ (referring to another version of ‘Phir Na Aisi Raat Ayegi,’)” he joked.

Kareena shared the video with the caption, “Hey Aamir, I still love this song…”

Check out the track below:

On Wednesday, the makers had dropped yet another BTS clip related to the forthcoming song. In the video, Aamir Khan advices Pritam on the new song from the film. “I think you are scared that this is old-fashioned music since you have mentioned it a few times. Forget all your worries. There is nothing called old-fashioned or new-fashioned. There is only good and bad music. Be honest about what is required at that moment,” Aamir suggested.

Laal Singh Chaddha is set to release on August 11. The film is set to clash with Akshay Kumar’s Raksha Bandhan. Akshay recently addressed the clash at a press conference and said, “It’s a big day. Chutti hain, Raksha Bandhan ka waqt hai. Waise bhi aapko batau, COVID ki wajah se filmein release nahi huyi, bohot saari filmein abhi bhi padhi huyi hai, wait kar rahi hai ki kab theatre pe lagegi. Toh yeh ek natural thing hai ki ek hafte k andar do film aana. (It’s a holiday, its Raksha Bandhan around that time. Let me tell you, so many films have not released because of COVID. Many are still waiting for their turn to release in theatres. It’s natural that two films would release in the same week). So, I wouldn’t say we are clashing, we are trying to bring our films to the people. And I hope both the films have a good run.”

Read all the Latest News , Breaking News , watch Top Videos and Live TV here.