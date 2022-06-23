Kareena Kapoor Catches Up with Cousin Armaan, Aunt Rima Jain for Family Gettogether; See Pics

Kareena Kapoor Khan is currently vacationing in London along with her husband Saif Ali Khan and sons Taimur and Jeh. The 41-year-old actress was recently spotted enjoying sumptuous food with her cousin Armaan Jain and sister-in-law Anissa Malhotra Jain in the British capital. Armaan shared a picture on Instagram Stories on Wednesday offering a glimpse into the family gettogether that also featured Kareena’s cousin sister Nitasha Nanda and aunt Rima Kapoor Jain. The family was posing around the dining table with Jeh, carried by Kareena, and Taimur standing next to Rima. In another picture, Kareena was spotted next to Rima. The actress wore a blue cap along with a white t-shirt and blue denim pants.

Kareena’s recent Instagram post featured her enjoying a cup of coffee from her favourite coffee shop in London. She announced her arrival in the city with the picture. She was spotted sitting outside the shop and sipping coffee. Kareena opted to wear a comfortable pair of denim pants, and a white t-shirt along with a black sleeveless jacket.

Sharing the picture on the social media platform, Kareena added the caption, “Waited two years for you baby. Pret. Sipping my coffee. Coffee Lover.”

Commenting on the post, Karisma Kapoor wrote, “Why am I not there having this coffee with you Kareena Kapoor Khan.” Kareena’s co-actor from her upcoming film Devotion of Suspect X Jaideep Ahlawat also commented, “Yeeee Yeeee. Vacation time after so much hard work. Enjoy.”

Last week, Kareena Kapoor wrapped up the schedule for Sujoy Ghosh’s upcoming Netflix thriller. Part of the movie was shot in Kalimpong and Darjeeling. The movie also stars Vijay Verma. Meanwhile, Saif Ali Khan will soon be seen in the Hindi remake of the 2017 Tamil movie Vikram Vedha. The movie also stars Hrithik Roshan.

