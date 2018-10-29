English English हिन्दी Hindi বাংলা Bengali मराठी Marathi ગુજરાતી Gujarati ಕನ್ನಡ Kannada தமிழ் Tamil മലയാളംMalayalam తెలుగుTELUGU ਪੰਜਾਬੀPunjabi اردو Urdu
Kareena Kapoor Celebrates Karva Chauth with Friends, Kapoor Family Misses Sridevi
Here’s how Kareena Kapoor, Sunita Kapoor, Raveena Tandon and Neelam Kothari Soni celebrated Karva Chauth this year.
Kareena Kapoor with her girl gang on Karwa Chauth. (Image: Instagram/kareenafc)
Before stunning everyone with her uber glam appearance at the Vogue Women of the Year Awards on Saturday night, Kareena Kapoor Khan celebrated Karva Chauth with her friends.
The Veere Di Wedding actor sported a no-makeup look as she marked the occasion with her married women friends that included VJ Rannvijay Singha’s wife Priyanka Singha and her stylist Poonam Damania.
The images from the day also feature her infant son Taimur cradled protectively in her arms. See them here:
Meanwhile, Sunita Kapoor, actor Anil Kapoor’s wife, also hosted Karva Chauth celebrations at her Juhu residence in Mumbai like every year. She had a full house with actors Raveena Tandon, Neelam Kothari Soni, Sanjay Kapoor’s wife Maheep Kapoor, Varun Dhawan’s mother Lali Dhawan and film producer Renu Ravi Chopra among others, in attendance.
However, the motley group missed Sridevi, who was a regular at the annual gathering, too much.
Sunita took to Instagram on Sunday to share several images of the day. “Karva Chauth.. Miss you so much Sri,” she captioned one of them.
Raveena and Maheep also shared photos. See them here:
Here’s an image of the Karva Chauth celebration held at Sunita Kapoor’s house two years ago. It also has Sridevi in it.
Sridevi died in February earlier this year due to accidental drowning in a bathtub at a Dubai hotel.
