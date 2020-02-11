Take the pledge to vote

1-min read

Kareena Kapoor Celebrates Makeup Artist Pompy's Birthday on Sets of Laal Singh Chaddha

Pompy Hans, the celebrity makeup artist, took to his Instagram to share a video of him cutting a cake as actress Kareena Kapoor and others sang the Happy Birthday song.

Trending Desk

February 11, 2020
The team of Laal Singh Chaddha is currently stationed at a chilly outdoor location for the film’s ongoing shoot schedule. By the looks of the visuals surfacing online, it seems they are having a great time.

In a recent video, we see the film’s female lead, Kareena Kapoor Khan along with fellow crew members celebrating the birthday of her makeup and hair artist Pompy Hans.

The clip, which was posted by the birthday lad himself, shows Pompy blow the candle and cut a cake as his friends cheerfully sing the Happy Birthday jingle. Sharing the video, Pompy captioned it as, “Thank u everyone to make My day so special love u all.”

The comments section was flooded with people dropping heartfelt messages to wish the renowned artist. A few celebrities from the Indian film fraternity too graced Pompy with birthday wishes.

Actor Aparshakti Khurrana wrote, “Pompssssss Veeeerji Happpy Bdayyy”

Vaani Kapoor said, “Happy birthday you beautiful soul”.

Singer-turned-actor Diljit Dosanjh commented, “Happy Birthday Bhaji.”

Sophie Choudry wished, “Happy bday pomps.”

Popular make-up artist, Puneet B Saini marked sweetly, “Happy Happiest Birthday dearest Pompy. loads of love happiness and success always darling.”

Prior to the cake-cutting video, Pompy shared a group picture and wrote, “Birthday celebration with my favsss.”

View this post on Instagram

Birthday celebration with my favsss

A post shared by Pompy Hans (@makeupbypompy) on

View this post on Instagram

Thank u everyone to make My day so special love u all

A post shared by Pompy Hans (@makeupbypompy) on

Laal Singh Chaddha is the Indian adaptation of 1994 Hollywood classic Forrest Gump, which starred Tom Hanks in the lead role. The movie is being helmed by Advait Chandan and written by Atul Kulkarni. The film is jointly bankrolled by Aamir Khan Productions and Viacom 18 Motion Pictures.

