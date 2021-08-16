Kareena Kapoor Celebrates Saif Ali Khan's Birthday With Taimur and Jeh in Maldives, See Photos

Bollywood actress Kareena Kapoor Khan along with Saif Ali Khan and their kids Taimur and Jeh are currently in the Maldives, to celebrate Saif’s 52nd birthday. Taking to social media, the actress shared a couple of pictures from the picturesque location and gave a glimpse of their vacation. In one of the pictures, the celebrity couple can be seen with their kids with Taimur posing for the camera and his newborn brother lying down beside his parents. The second picture is a romantic snap of Saif and Bebo from a pool against the backdrop of blue sky and fluffy clouds.

She shared the pictures on Instagram and captioned the post as, “Happy Birthday to the love of my life… To eternity and beyond with you is all I want ❤️".

On Sunday, the couple were spotted in Mumbai airport as they were leaving for the Maldives. In the photos, Kareena looked classy in black comfy pants with a tee and tie-dye jacket over it. She teamed it up with cool sunglasses, white sneakers and a huge handbag. On the other hand, Saif was seen opting for a white kurta with jeans and flats.

Meanwhile, Kareena Kapoor recently addressed the hate that her family has been subjected to over the names of their sons Taimur, four, and Jeh, who is six months old. Speaking to India Today in a recent interview, Kareena Kapoor said, “You know I am a very, very positive person. I am very happy and content. I want to spread happiness and positivity in a time like Covid, I can’t think of trolls or I can’t think of any form of negativity. There is no place for negativity in our lives. Look at what the Covid-19 pandemic has taught us, guys. It has brought us closer, it has brought the world closer."

Asked about how she maintained her sanity amidst all the trolling, she said meditating is the only option left: “Now there is no other way, I have to start meditating. Because aur koi chaara nahi raha na (there’s no other way). That’s just now because I am pushed against the wall. So now I am like ‘OK, I will stay meditating’. There are two sides to a coin. So it’s okay. If there is positivity, there is negativity, I have to look at it like that. I wish there wasn’t. Because we have two innocent children we are talking about. But we are going to stay happy and positive."

Kareena Kapoor and Saif Ali Khan welcomed their second child Jeh in February this year - Jeh is reportedly short for Jehangir.

