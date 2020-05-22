Kareena Kapoor Channels Her Inner Poo as She Recreates Kabhi Khushi Kabhie Gham Moment with Karan Johar

Kareena Kapoor's character Poo from the 2001 film Kabhie Khushi Kabhie Gham is still popular among the masses.

Now, a throwback video of Bebo has been doing rounds on the Internet where she has channelled the classic character one more time. The video, seemingly taken from the sets of a show, has Kareena sitting and fiddling with her phone. Karan Johar, who is filming her, asks her "Hey Poo, movie tonight?" To this, the actress replies, "Tell me how it was!"

See the video here:

After making her Instagram debut in March this year, the actress has been sharing sneak peeks of her life on the photo-sharing app. Kareena often shares her sunkissed pictures, adorable photos of baby Taimur and rare glimpses of hubby Saif Ali Khan as well.

On the professional front, Kareena was last seen in the film Angrezi Medium, co starring late actor Irrfan Khan and Radhika Madan. Next up, she would be seen in Aamir Khan starrer Laal Singh Chaddha, an official remake of Tom Hank's classic movie Forrest Gump. The shooting of the film was stalled after the Covid-19 induced lockdown caused a hold on all TV and film productions until further notice.

