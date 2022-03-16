Kareena Kapoor Cherishes Beach View with Jeh During Exotic Vacation in The Maldives; See Pic

Kareena Kapoor is an avid social media user. The actress often shares tids and bits of her personal and professional life via pictures and videos on her social media handles.

Taking to Instagram Stories, the Heroine actress shared a photo with her son Jeh Ali Khan where she is seen sitting by the sea in a black monokini. Kareena can be seen enjoying the cool blue water touching her feet as she relaxed on her family holiday. Baby Jeh is seen playing with the sand on the beach.

Along with the photo, Kareena wrote, “Where I belong" with a heart emoticon.

On March 14, the Kapoor sisters were spotted heading to the Maldives. Kareena Kapoor, along with sons Taimur Ali Khan, Jeh Ali Khan and sister Karisma Kapoor was spotted flying off to the Maldives in a private plane. While Karisma was dressed in a white salwar-kurta, Kareena had put on a funky outfit with joggers, a baggy t-shirt, and a cap. Kareena’s little ones were looking smart in their casual outfits. In the clip, shared by a celebrity photographer, Karishma was seen pulling Jeh’s cheeks and fans were quick enough to notice Maasi’s love.

Advertisement

Last year in September, Kareena was holidaying in the Maldives and looks like the actor hasn’t had enough of it. The actor had gone to the Island nation to celebrate husband Saif Ali Khan’s 51st birthday. Though Saif was not spotted with her this time around, he would hopefully join his family thereafter completing his work commitments.

Earlier in the day, Bollywood star Kareena Kapoor Khan announced her web debut. The actress made the announcement of her first OTT project with Netflix’s screen adaptation of Japanese author Keigo Higashino’s acclaimed work, The Devotion of Suspect X, which is being helmed by Sujoy Ghosh.

The project will also star OTT stars Vijay Varma and Jaideep Ahlawat of Paatal Lok fame. Sharing the news, Kareena wrote, “And so it begins… 12th Street Entertainment and Northern Lights Films in association with Boundscript and Kross Pictures present a Netflix Original directed by Sujoy Ghosh. Produced by Jay Shewakramani and Akshai Puri. Produced by Sujoy Ghosh and Thomas Kim."

Meanwhile, Kareena will next be seen opposite Aamir Khan in Laal Singh Chaddha.

Read all the Latest News , Breaking News and Ukraine-Russia War Live Updates here.