Kareena Kapoor Compares Akshay Kumar with Amitabh Bachchan, Calls Him Bonafide Star

Kareena Kapoor Khan and Akshay Kumar are all set to release their upcoming film Good Newwz, where they will be seen as a couple whose lives are interrupted by another couple because of an IVF mix-up. The comedy will see Kareena and Akshay reunite on-screen after ten years. They were last seen together in Tashan.

In a recent interview with Mumbai Mirror, Kareena said that Akshay Kumar and she go way back. “I have known him since I was nine, it’s a 30-year relationship now. Whenever his film releases, my mother (Babita) rushes to the theatre. Akshay’s a Virgo like me—all heart. He was the first one to find out I was in love with Saif and didn’t even tell his wife. When Twinkle found out, she called him and blasted him," she shared.

"He’s going through one of the best phases, professionally. I compare him to Mr (Amitabh) Bachchan, a bonafide superstar. Whatever he touches, turns to gold,” she further added.

Good Newwz also stars Kiara Advani and Diljit Dosanjh in lead roles. The film's trailer has received an overwhelming response by people for being funny. It shows how two couples, who cannot stand each other navigate their lives in each other's vicinity because of the mix-up in IVF's. The two couples are named Batra, hence the confusion occurs in the film.

Directed by Raj Mehta and produced by Karan Johar, Good Newwz is slated to hit the theatres on December 27, 2019.

