Kareena Kapoor Confirms Koffee With Karan 7 Appearance, Reveals Her Sexy Look for Karan Johar Show

Kareena Kapoor has just confirmed that she will be making an appearance on Koffee With Karan 7 and she’s got the perfect outfit picked out for it. The actress took to Instagram on Wednesday and shared a picture in which she revealed she has a sexy look styled for her appearance.

In the picture, Kareena is seen wearing a sexy black bralette top with a pair of Tom Ford pants and a matching black blazer. She was seen wearing her wedding rings, bracelets, and colourful nail polish. Bebo struck a few power poses as she posed for the camera. “I like my Koffee black,” she captioned the picture.

Check out the picture below:

It remains unclear if Kareena is appearing on the show alone or with a companion. Meanwhile, News18 Showsha has learned that her Laal Singh Chaddha co-star Aamir Khan has shot for the show on Tuesday evening. The actor will be making a solo appearance just like he did in the last season in 2018. Khan has earlier graced the show with ex-wife Kiran Rao in season 4 and with his Dangal co-stars Fatima Sana Shaikh and Sanya Malhotra in season 5.

A source revealed that the filmmaker and the actor had an interesting discussion on the North-South divide. Johar also questioned Khan about his choice of films and whether he purposefully chooses projects with a social message. “Both of them had an interesting take on what is going wrong with Hindi cinema and the rise of films from down South. They also discussed the future of Bollywood and how OTT has woken up the industry to come up with some interesting subjects,” the insider revealed.

Johar also spoke to the Dangal actor about his relationships with his ex-wife Kiran Rao and Reena Dutta. “Karan had an intense discussion with Aamir about his cordial relationships with both Reena and Kiran and how they are still a part of the family. He also discussed about the dynamics with his kids Junaid, Ira and Azad,” added the source.

