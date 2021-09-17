Kareena Kapoor, Deepika Padukone Were Never Approached for 'The Incarnation- Sita': Manoj Muntashir

Actor Kangana Ranaut is set to play the role of Goddess Sita in her forthcoming epic period drama “The Incarnation - Sita", the makers announced on September 14. The film will be directed by Alaukik Desai and backed by producer Saloni Sharma from SS Studio. “The Incarnation - Sita" has been penned by screenwriter KV Vijayendra Prasad, who also wrote Kangana Ranaut’s recent outing “Thalaivii".

However, there were reports that the makers earlier approached Kareena Kapoor Khan and Deepika Padukone for the role. In fact, it was reported that Kareena demanded Rs 12 crore to play the role of Sita. The actress was even massively trolled for the unconfirmed reports.

Now, in an interview with Free Press Journal, Manoj Muntashir, the lyricist and screenplay writer of “The Incarnation - Sita," has clarified that they never approached any actresses for the role of Sita. He further stated that Kangana Ranaut was always their first choice for the film.

“Rumours were floating around about actresses like Kareena and Deepika being approached for the project, but they were not true. The Sita Devi we have sketched has various shades, and Kangana is the best cast from that point of view. Once you see the film in theatres, you won’t be able to visualise anybody in her place. We never approached other actresses and always wanted Kangana to play the title role. The search for a young actress to play the title role was on, as it is about Sita in her young days. We are not showing the whole Ramayana, but her life as a young girl before she married Ram," said Manoj.

Kangana Ranaut recently unveiled a poster of the film on her Instagram account and wrote, “Here’s the updated poster #theincarnationsita."

Meanwhile, Kangana Ranaut will next be seen in “Dhaakad" and “Tejas", in which she will play the role of an Indian Air Force pilot.

