Kareena Kapoor Digs Out Throwback Picture of Father Randhir Kapoor, Mom Babita On His 75th Birthday

Bollywood actress Kareena Kapoor is a doting daughter of her parents Babita Kapoor and Randhir Kapoor. The Jab We Met actress who is known for her dedication towards work, often takes out time to spend quality moments with the family, and makes sure to celebrate all the happy moments. Today, on the occasion of her father and veteran actor Randhir Kapoor’s 75th birthday, Kareena took a walk down the memory lane and dug out a throwback picture featuring Babita and Randhir.

The 3 Idiots actress took to Instagram and posted a throwback photo that sees her father Randhir resting on a couch while his estranged wife Babita sweetly rests her head on his shoulders. Taking to the captions, Kareena penned down a heart-warming note for her father and described Randhir in the sweetest of words: “Happy birthday to the best man in the world… papa… My father, My Sweet Father. Best Nana to Samu, Kiu, Tim Tim and Jeh baba.

Randhir and Babita are grandparents to Kareena Kapoor and Saif Ali Khan’s sons Taimur and Jehangir, and also to Karisma Kapoor’s kids Kiaan and Samaira.

As soon as the post hit the photo-and-video-sharing-platform, fans flooded the comments section with birthday wishes. While Kareena’s BFF Amrita Arora wrote, “Happppy birthday uncle,” Maheep Kapoor wrote, “Happy Birthday,” and added party emoticons. Saba Khan Pataudi too commented and sent birthday greetings to Randhir Kapoor.

Kareena and Saif often plan visit to Randhir Kapoor on the weekends for get-togethers. They are accompanied by Taimur and Jehangir too. Karisma is also often seen joining the fam-jam with her kids.

For the unversed, Randhir and Babita, who are separated, live in different houses. Randhir Kapoor had fallen for yesteryear actress Babita Shivdasani and in 1971, they got hitched. The couple welcomed their elder daughter Karisma Kapoor in 1974 and seven years later, in 1981, their family had got completed with the arrival of their second daughter, Kareena Kapoor. However, Randhir and Babita’s married life had gone for a toss, and soon, they had parted ways. Even thought the duo have parted ways, Randhir and Babita co-parent their daughters and share a cordial bond.

