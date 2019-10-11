Kareena Kapoor, Dilijit Dosanjh Take Akshay Kumar's Bala Challenge with Kiara Advani

The all new Bala Challenge started by Akshay Kumar and his Housefull 4 team on social media has taken the internet by storm. It has caught on like wildfire with prominent names from Bollywood joining in to spread the word by challenging other actors.

Ayushmann Khurrana, who recently announced his next film titled Bala was among the first ones to do the challenge. Next were Ranveer Singh and Arjun Kapoor and now Kareena Kapoor Khan, who will be seen with Akshay in Good Newwz has taken up the challenge with her co-actors.

In the video, which is now viral on the Internet, Kareena and Akshay along with Dilijit Dosanjh and Kiara Advani can be seen doing the signature step of the song Bala from Housefull 4 as the song plays in the background.

Akshay shared the video on his Instagram account and wrote, "It’s time to party when it’s a HOUSEFULL of GOOD NEWWZ!!! DIWALI ho ya CHRISTMAS please don’t miss this!!! #GoodNewwz delivery due on 27th December (sic)."

Take a look at the video:

The Bala Challenge was started after the release of the song 'Shaitaan Ka Saala' from Akshay's upcoming film Housefull 4. While promoting the film in Hyderabad, the actor performed the song's dance moves on stage, which he later shared as a video on his Instagram account and encouraged followers to share videos of them performing the dance move, promising to share the best ones himself.

Housefull 4 is based on the theme of reincarnation, divided between two eras with a major chunk shot in the UK. The past-life sequences were shot in Rajasthan. Johnny Lever and his daughter Jaimie will be adding the fun quotient of the film, which also stars Chunky Panday and Rana Daggubati.

Housefull 4 is set to release this Diwali.

Follow @News18Movies for more

Get the best of News18 delivered to your inbox - subscribe to News18 Daybreak. Follow News18.com on Twitter, Instagram, Facebook, Telegram, TikTok and on YouTube, and stay in the know with what's happening in the world around you – in real time.