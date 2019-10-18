Kareena Kapoor 'Doesn't Cease To Wow', Says Raveena Tandon

The latest Bollywood celebrity to appear on Kareena Kapoor’s radio show What Women Want was Raveena Tandon. Post the show, Raveena posted couple of pictures with Kareena and it’s the small note that the former wrote for the latter that is winning hearts online. In the post, Raveena tells us how far Kareena has made it in her career and that she is proud of it.

Brining back nostalgia of 90’s, Raveena mentioned in her post how she used to see Kareena as a kid on the sets of her movies such as ‘Pathar Ke Phool’ and ‘Andaz Apna Apna’. Her post also mentioned how they had an ‘intense and profound’ relationship and the time slot they had was little for them to get over with their chat. At last, Raveena said that Kareena ‘doesn’t cease to wow’.

Although Kareena comes from the Kapoor clan, her acting prowess has been proven through some of her strong and unforgettable performances in Bollywood movies. After making a debut in Refugee (2000), her professional expansion has been beyond acting. She is the first Indian actress to launch her own line of clothing for women as well as cosmetics. She also co-authored books on weight loss and her autobiographical memoir.

On the work front, Kareena will next be seen in Good Newwz opposite Akshay Kumar, Diljit Dosanjh and Kiara Advani. Next in line she will start shooting for Aamir Khan starrer Laal Singh Chaddha, a remake of Tom Hanks's Forrest Gump (1994).

