Kareena Drives Away Monday Blues As She Plays Badminton With Saif, Asks BFF Amrita 'Are You Ready?'

Bollywood actress Kareena Kapoor Khan is one of the most loved celebs in the industry. The Jab We Met actress is an avid social media user and she likes to keep her fan updated about her personal and professional life. The actress often shares intriguing posts about her day-to-day activities to keep her followers engaged. Maintaining the trajectory, the Veere Di Wedding actress took to Instagram and posted a video of her playing a game of badminton with hubby Saif Ali Khan.

The actress drove away Monday blues by engaging in the sport. She even asked her BFF Amrita Arora to join her in the game. The clip sees Kareena dressed in a black tank top and white pants, as she enjoyed the game with her life partner. Saif looks cool in comfortable in a blue T-shirt and orange shorts.

Take a look at the video here:

Soon after the video was posted, Saif Ali Khan’s sister Soha took to the comments section and wrote, “I don’t know about @amuaroraofficial but I am!! 😃❤️.”

Amrita too responded by saying, “Hahhahaha you can play with us @kareenakapoorkhan 😂😂😂😂😂.”

After her latest appearance in Laal Singh Chaddha, Kareena Kapoor Khan started prepping for her next project with Hansal Mehta. Previously, the B-Town diva took to her Instagram Stories and shared a snap of the project’s script. The actress made a buzz on the internet as she left her fans excited about the film’s full title. The Jab We Met actress is also making her debut as a producer with this project.

Last year, on August 10, the Aligarh director shared a photo with Kareena and producer Ekta Kapoor. In the caption, Hansal expressed that he is thrilled to work with the two stars of Bollywood. “They are incredible women and I’m thrilled to be working with them (and to be in the same frame as them) Looking forward to this journey Kareena Kapoor Khan and Ekta Kapoor (Sic),” he wrote in the caption.

Meanwhile, Kareena is also set to making her OTT debut with Sujoy Ghosh’s Netflix original film The Devotion of Suspect X. It is an adaptation of a Japanese novel of the same name. Apart from Kareena, it also features Jaideep Ahlawat and Vijay Varma in the lead roles.

