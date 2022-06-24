Kareena Kapoor Drops a Pic of Saif Ali Khan From London Vacation, Reveals He Is On a Shopping Spree

After wrapping the shoot of her OTT debut The Devotion of Suspect X, Kareena Kapoor Khan is holidaying in London with her husband Saif Ali Khan, and kids Taimur and Jeh. Even her aunt Rima Jain’s family has accompanied her to the foreign land. While we are well aware that Bebo’s Instagram game is unbeatable, she once again made her fans go in awe with her latest post. Dropping a picture of her husband on Instagram stories on Thursday, the actress revealed that Saif is surprisingly on a shopping spree on the streets of London.

In the picture, Saif Ali Khan can be seen carrying shopping bags on his shoulders and his hand, sporting a super casual look. Clad in a blue t-shirt and a pair of denim jeans, the Jawaani Jaaneman actor looked uber-cool as he completed his look with white sneakers and black sunglasses. While posting the picture of her husband, Kareena wrote in the caption, “Mr. Khan is that you?” and completed it with laughing and a red heart emoticon.

Earlier, Armaan Jain, who is also holidaying with Kareena and Saif, posted a glimpse of their family dinner in the UK. Three days back, Kareena posted a picture of herself relishing her favourite coffee after two years, at a roadside sitting area outside a restaurant. While posting the picture of herself, she wrote in the caption, “Waited two years for you baby. Pret. Sipping my coffee. Coffee Lover.”

