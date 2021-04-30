Kareena Kapoor Explains Importance of COVID Vaccine to Son With a 'Tom & Jerry' Clip

Actress Kareena Kapoor Khan on Thursday posted a clip from the “Tom & Jerry" cartoon series in a bid to explain to her son Taimur why it is essential for adults to get vaccinated for Covid-19.

Kareena wrote a note with the video post, too, about how she has been trying to explain the concept of vaccination to Taimur.

“We don’t realise that our kids are also absorbing what’s going on and they are scared too. We were talking to Tim to try and explain why all the adults need to be vaccinated and I think this sums it up pretty well. It’s really that simple. But like we explain to our kids, we too need to be patient and help everyone who is trying to help us — medics, pharma, authorities and the millions of volunteers — please register and wait for your turn. #BreakTheChain," she wrote.

The actress has been posting messages on social media, urging people to follow Covid protocols seriously. She posted a message talking about the importance of wearing masks correctly recently.

On the work front, Kareena will be next seen in Advait Chandan’s Laal Singh Chaddha with Aamir Khan. She will also be seen in Karan Johar’s Takht, also starring Anil Kapoor, Ranveer Singh, Alia Bhatt, Vicky Kaushal, Bhumi Pednekar and Janhvi Kapoor.

