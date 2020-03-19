Kareena Kapoor Explains Social Distancing with Funny Childhood Pic, See Here

Kareena Kapoor Khan broke the Internet when she finally let the 'cat out of the bag' and made a startling entry on Instagram. Since then she has been super active on social media and has been treating her 2 million followers on Instagram with a closer look at her personal life.

After sharing pictures of son Taimur, husband Saif Ali Khan and her co-star Aamir Khan, Wednesday, Kareena shared a childhood picture of herself. Sitting in a red bikini, Bebo as a toddler looks both adorable and funny. Connecting her expressions with the ongoing coronavirus pandemic in the country and stressing on the need of social distancing, Kareena wrote, "Me... when someone tries to shake my hand these days! #StayHome #StaySafe #SocialDistancing (sic)."

Take a look at the picture:

Before this, Kareena also shared how the coming week looks as she decides to stay indoors with her family. Kareena shared a picture of husband Saif Ali Khan reading what appears to be a script. She also shared a picture of herself on her phone, presumably scrolling Instagram. "Looks like he is 'booked' for the week... While I Instagram," she captioned the pictures.





On the work front, Kareena was last seen in Good Newws and is currently prepping up for Laal Singh Chaddha, a remake of Tom Hanks' 1994 Best Picture Oscar winning film Forrest Gump. The film will have Aamir Khan playing the titular role. Directed by Divyang Thakkar, Laal Singh Chaddha will be released on Christmas 2020.

