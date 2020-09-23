Kareena Kapoor Expresses Gratitude for Her Fans on 40th Birthday Through Instagram Post

Kareena Kapoor Khan is grateful for her fans and her team as she turned 40 on Monday. The actress celebrated her birthday at home around her family members.

The actress shared a video which was posted by the Versis talent management company which also manages the actress. The video was a collection of Kapoor’s images with her team who have worked with her over the years. The actress expressed her gratitude for her team who she believes stood by her no matter what. She also thanked her fans and myriad fan clubs who have flooded the social media with posts dedicated to her.

Kareena’s much-awaited Instagram debut was made in March. She has 4.4 million followers on the social media platform where she posts pictures, from her childhood and her daily life with her son Taimur and husband, actor Saif Ali Khan.

On her birthday, the actress shared a black and white image of herself and captioned it, “As I enter my 40th year... I want to sit back, reflect, love, laugh, forgive, forget and most importantly pray and thank the strongest force up there for giving me the strength and thank my experiences and decisions for making me the woman I am... Some right, some wrong, some great, some not so... but still, hey BIG 40 make it BIG”.

Kareena recently announced her pregnancy with Saif which thrilled the fans and paparazzi. Taimur, the three-year-old son of the star couple has become an obsession for the paparazzi and has also left his mother feeling insecure. Speaking to Karan Johar in the last season of Koffee with Karan, the actress had said that it is none of the actors but her own son who is the biggest competition for her.