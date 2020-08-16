Kareena Kapoor Flaunts Baby Bump at Saif Ali Khan's Birthday Party, Shah Rukh Khan Wishes on Independence Day

Saif Ali Khan celebrated his 50th birthday with close friends and family members on Saturday night. Kareena Kapoor shared boomerang videos from the party and her pregnancy bump is visible in one of them.

In another news, on Independence Day 2020, Shah Rukh Khan took to Instagram to share a picture of himself with the Indian National Flag in the backdrop and vowed to follow the values taught by the Tricolour.

Also, Ranveer Singh posted an emotional tribute to Mahendra Singh Dhoni as the latter announced his retirement from international cricket.

Shah Rukh Khan vowed to follow the basic values that the Indian national flag stands for, on the occasion of Independence Day on Saturday.

Ranveer Singh recalled the times he met Mahendra Singh Dhoni on various occasions and posted throwback pics on social media.

Kareena Kapoor and Saif Ali Khan are expecting their second baby together and the actress flaunts her baby bump in a boomerang video from hubby's 50th birthday party.

Film producer Aditya Chopra will announce a massive slate of projects backed by YRF on late Yash Chopra's 88th birthday. The banner will also complete 50 years of existence.

The trailer of Mahesh Bhatt's Sadak 2 starring Pooja and Alia Bhatt, Sanjay Dutt and Aditya Roy Kapur is the third most disliked video of all time after Justin Bieber's Baby and 2018 YouTube Rewind.

