Kareena Kapoor Flaunts Pregnancy Bump in Cute Pic with Taimur Ali Khan

Kareena Kapoor Khan took to social media and shared a smiling picture with son Taimur. They wore white and black football jerseys and flaunted their numbers on the back of respective T-shirts. Kareena's pregnancy bump is visible in the adorable picture as she gives a thumbs up to the camera with Taimur.

Kareena and Taimur cheer for Manchester City FC in their picture shared on Instagram. Take a look.

Kareena and Saif Ali Khan recently announced that they are expecting their second child. The news was followed by an outpouring of love and congratulatory messages from all quarters.

On the work front, Kareena will soon be shooting for her left over portions in Aamir Khan starrer Laal Singh Chadddha. The team will shoot the actress' portion in Mumbai and keeping in mind Kareena's pregnancy, the unit will be kept to a minimal.

On the other hand, Saif has announced that he will be launching his autobiography soon. He has also been cast as lead in Bhoot Police with Arjun Kapoor, Jacqueline Fernandez and Yami Gautam. He will also be seen as antagonist in Prabhas starrer Adipurush, which is directed by his Tahaji: The Unsung Warrior helmer Om Raut. Saif portrays Lankesh in the forthcoming movie.