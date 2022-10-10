Kareena Kapoor Freezes In London Forests But Doesn't Compromise On Her Poses, See Pics

Kareena Kapoor Khan is currently in the UK, shooting for her upcoming film with Hansal Mehta. While the team is yet to release the official look of the movie, Kareena has been sharing pictures from the sets. In a new set of pictures, Kareena was seen posing in the forest despite the dropping temperatures.

In the pictures, shared on Instagram, Kareena Kapoor was seen wearing a trench coat and covering her hands and head while the empty forest doubled up as a gorgeous background. She called the look ‘forest fashion.’ Her caption read, “Freezing in the Forest but must Pose for you guys… #Forest Fashion.”

Fans took to the comments section and showered her with love. “Glamorous as always,” a fan said. “Thats so beautiful,” added another. “Only you can look damn in this coat!” added a third.

The project was announced last year. Welcoming Kareena into the project, Ekta took to Instagram and wrote, “It’s with immense happiness, pride & excitement that I’d like to welcome @kareenakapoorkhan on board as a producer for our next. Kareena has been an actor with a huge, admirable (almost envious) body of work… and while her male co-stars turned producers in due course, she’s finally joined the bandwagon now!”

The yet-to-be-titled film is also co-produced by Kareena. Speaking about it with News18.com, Kareena said, “For this film, Ekta Kapoor (co-producer) told me to come on board creatively and be a producer. I did it because I loved the script so much. I don’t know if I’m going to start producing films [in a full-fledged manner] because I don’t know anything about it. I want to just see how this one goes.”

Kareena was last seen in Laal Singh Chaddha. The film made its OTT debut last week.

