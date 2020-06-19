Kareena Kapoor Gets Brutally Trolled For Her Indirect Dig At Sushant Singh Rajput In Viral Video

Kareena Kapoor is at the receiving end of heavy criticism for taking a sly dig at late actor Sushant Singh Rajput during an old interview, which has gone viral on social media.

In the video, Kareena can be seen laughing and advising Sara Ali Khan to not date Sushant. When Kareena was asked about her dating advice that she would like to give to Sara Ali Khan, the Good Newwz actress replied, "Don't date your first hero. I have said it."

For the unversed, Sara made her Bollywood debut with Abhishek Kapoor's Kedarnath alongside Sushant.

The video has caused an online outrage, with many slamming Kareena for "targeting" and "bullying" new comers and outsiders "to no end." Some also pointed out that Kareena had once refused to call Kartik Aaryan, another outsider in Bollywood, "classy" on Koffee With Karan.

One user wrote, "Karan Johar, Kareena Kapoor Khan and the likes should not be the ones talking about mental health at all. They’re the pioneers of gatekeeping bollywood and high brow gossipers and flaunt their privilege and drag people down for standing up against them."

Another said, "The only actor I hate is #kareenakapoor. She is such a bully that I can't even take it anymore. She has literally been targeting people to no end. Calling new comers massy, commenting on someone's clothes, making faces to downgrade people. She is one mannerless person."

We all knw who was her 1st hero and more than this just look at her reaction which clearly shows how he had been treating in the industry. #SushantSinghRajput #RIPSushant #SushantNoMore pic.twitter.com/mUDDfQ39E2 — Rohit Agrawal (@rohit__6428) June 15, 2020

The only actor I hate is #kareenakapoor. She is such a bully that I can't even take it anymore. She has literally been targeting people to no end. Calling new comers massy, commenting on someone's clothes, making faces to downgrade people. She is one mannerless person!! — Manpreet (@Manpree44185792) June 15, 2020

Gossiping is one thing, persistent attack by ganging up for years due to insecurity and complex from. SSR's superior acting is outrageous. These people would've killed so many careers and lives. — Sans Bound (@sansbound5) June 15, 2020

Why not first hero ? He isn't from Mumbai , he isn't nepotism product, he has not any good father in industry that's why ?

Bloody nepotism product he deserved better — सिया_उर्मिल 🇮🇳 (@siya7781) June 15, 2020

I really loved Kareena Kapoor but now I don't think I can do it anymore. I'll be just neutral.

Highly disappointed from her #RIPSushant #SushantSinghRajput — Aysha ( The RD FanClub 💫❤) (@ayshahabib11) June 15, 2020

Sushant's death has caused an uproar amongst his fans, with many blaming a section of Bollywood for not treating him and other outsiders at par with other star kids. His death has also brought light to other issues like bullying, power politics amongst others that take place in Bollywood.

A criminal complaint was also filed in a court in Bihar on Wednesday, accusing Bollywood celebrities like Salman Khan, Karan Johar, Ekta Kapoor, Aditya Chopra and Sanjay Leela Bhansali of abetting the suicide of Sushant.