Kareena Kapoor Gets Jaideep Ahalawat to do ‘The Pout’ on Day 1 at ‘The Devotion Of Suspect X’; See Pic

Kareena Kapoor Khan is an avid social media user and the actress often treats her fans to glimpses of her personal and professional life. The Laal Singh Chaddha actress is currently shooting in Kalimpong for her debut Netflix project helmed by Sujoy Ghosh titled ‘The Devotion of Suspect X.’ Kareena’s love for pouts is known to all and she recently made her co-star Jaideep Ahalawat the art of making a pout on the sets of the film.

Sharing a fun picture from the sets of The Devotion of Suspect X, the Jab We Met actress wrote, “Getting one of the finest performers to do his toughest performance…the pout!So much to learn from each other…💪😊😊.”

The picture sees Kareena doing a pout as she holds the shooting clap with Jaideep ad teaches him to make a pout too. However, it seems that the actor didn’t get it right.

Soon after the picture was posted on social media, scores of fans chimed into the comments section to shower love on their favourite actors. Jaideep too dropped heart and hugging emoticons in reaction to the photo.

The snap was originally posted by Jaideep Ahalawat on his Instagram profile. Sharing a photo with Bebo on Instagram, the actor wrote, “So much “Devotion” in Learning how to Pout from ‘The Best’ & I failed miserably Day 1 completed Together and a long Journey ahead with The one & only “The Bebo”, The Gorgeous @kareenakapoorkhan ."

Fans have been getting glimpses from the shoots of the upcoming project on social media. Yesterday, Kareena shared a BTS picture from the sets of the film. In the photo, she is getting her hair done. Sharing the photo, the actress wrote, “Day1-Kalimpong…Devotion of suspect X❤️#sujoyGhosh."

The Devotion of Suspect X also stars Vijay Varma and is a screen adaptation of Japanese author Keigo Higashino’s acclaimed work.

Talking about her debut, Kareena told Hindustan Times, “I’m very excited to be a part of this project for several reasons… This film will mark my streaming debut and it’s my return to acting after my second child with a stellar cast and crew." Kareena welcomed her second son, Jeh, in February 2021. The project is yet to go on floors.

In a 2019 interview, Kareena, whose actor-husband Saif Ali Khan was the first mainstream Bollywood actor to make the OTT switch with Netflix’s Sacred Games, had said that she was keen on exploring the platform but hadn’t found anything interesting yet. “Saif is a brave actor and I don’t think there will be another Saif. After working for 25 years he turned it around with Sacred Games. His choices are different, be it Laal Kaptaan, Tanhaji or web series. I have big shoes to fill in if I ever debut on a digital platform. But right now I have not got any OTT offers that are interesting," Kareena had said.

Meanwhile, her much-awaited comeback Laal Singh Chaddha will hit the silver screen on 11 August 2022. She will be reuniting with her 3 Idiots co-star Aamir Khan for the film. It also marks the Bollywood debut of actor Naga Chaitanya.

Read all the Latest News , Breaking News and IPL 2022 Live Updates here.