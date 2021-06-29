Kareena Kapoor Stranded Outside Manish Malhotra's Place, Tiger Shroff Scores Goal in Football Match

Bollywood actress Kareena Kapoor Khan recently stepped out to visit designer Manish Malhotra, who hosted a small gathering at his place. Her sister Karisma Kapoor, and best friends Malaika Arora and Amrita Arora were also a part of the gathering. Now, a video has surfaced from this gathering, where Bebo can be seen stranded outside Malhotra’s house. In the video, the actress can be seen struggling to go inside his house and asked the paparazzi where his doorbell was. A pap helped her and even rung the bell on her behalf. The video also showed Malaika and Amrita going to Malhotra’s place.

Watch: Kareena Kapoor Gets Stranded Outside Manish Malhotra’s Place, Asks ‘Bell Kaha Hain?’

Indian Idol 12 invited Javed Akhtar for a special episode dedicated to the songs that he has written over the years. Shanmukhapriya, who has been the target of social media trolling for giving modern twist to old Hindi classics, found some support in the veteran lyricist-writer as he pointed out that “male chauvinists in the country don’t like smart, confident and competent girls like her."

Indian Idol 12: Javed Akhtar Trolled for Praising Shanmukhapriya, Calling Audience Chauvinistic

Tiger Shroff, who spent his Sunday with rumoured girlfriend Disha Patani on a football ground, took to his Instagram account to share a video of his soccer match in which he scored a goal despite having a muscle injury. Sharing the video, the actor wrote, “When your body cant keep up… pulled my muscle but didn’t miss after that luckily… thanks for the video @allstarsfc_pfh @walia_bunty."

Tiger Shroff Scores Goal in Football Match Despite Injury, Disha Patani’s Sister Has Best Reaction

Actor Sonu Sood on Tuesday denied any wrongdoing in the distribution of anti-COVID-19 drugs by him, and told the Bombay High Court that he was only helping out those who genuinely needed medicines amid shortages.

Distribution of COVID-19 Drugs: Sonu Sood Says He Acted as Conduit to Help Needy

Star of the Millennium, Amitabh Bachchan is back to spellbound his fans with his mesmerising acting skills with upcoming Bollywood flicks. Currently, the megastar has been shooting for Goodbye with Rashmika Mandanna and Neena Gupta. The superstar has recently introduced the new co-star he is at work with. This adorable co-star is a cute pooch who has made its way straight to Big B’s social media handles.

Amitabh Bachchan’s Goodbye Co-Star Steals the Limelight From Him, See Post

