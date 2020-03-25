MOVIES

1-MIN READ

Kareena Kapoor Gives Picture Proof of Taimur and Saif Ali Khan Staying at Home Amid Total Lockdown

Saif Ali Khan and Taimur

Kareena Kapoor shared a candid pic of Saif Ali Khan and Taimur from her home and urged people to obey the total lockdown imposed by the government.

  • News18.com
  • Last Updated: March 25, 2020, 12:01 PM IST
Bollywood celebrities are doing every bit possible within their means to spread the message of staying at home amid the 21 day total lockdown period, which is in effect starting Wednesday. While many wrote messages and issued caution videos for fans, Kareena Kapoor Khan shared a candid picture from her home to further emphasise that her family is staying in amid the coronavirus spread and that everyone else's should do too.

Kareena shared a picture of Taimur chasing/following Saif to the bathroom as they seemingly head for a bath. Both are dressed in bathrobes, as Taimur looks adorable in a yellow coloured one as he follows Saif who wears a white one. The father-son moment will also inspire you to stay at home and bond with your kids.

Captioning the picture, Kareena wrote, "Dear India, let's do this. Be responsible. Be home. Be safe. #21DayLockdown #InThisTogether (sic)."

Earlier, on the occasion of 'Janata Curfew' on March 22, Kareena had shared a pic of Taimur and Saif gardening as they stayed in and followed government orders. Saif and Kareena had also sent out love to Italy, which has been the second worst affected country after China amid the coronavirus pandemic.

