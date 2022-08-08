Kareena Kapoor Goes From Casual To Glam With Absolute Ease and We Love It; See Pics

Kareena Kapoor Khan, who is currently on a promotional spree for her upcoming film Laal Singh Chaddha, was spotted at Mehboob Studios in Bandra on Monday. Her upcoming film is all set for its theatrical release on August 11. In the video, the Jab We Met actress was papped while she was moving towards her vanity van. The actress greeted people in the studio and the shutterbugs as well.

The video was shared by a paparazzo, Bebo sported a comfy causal outfit to begin her day. She donned an oversized orange tie-dye T-shirt with a big red heart printed and paired it with baggy denim. The actress completed her look with white sandals and matching shades. She went with a neatly tied bun.

She then changed into a gorgeous blue salwar suit and left her hair loose. Kareena turned heads as she made her way into the studio for the press interaction.

Kareena was recently seen in the latest episode of Koffee With Karan Season 7 with Aamir Khan. She made some interesting revelations about her upcoming movie. One of which was, that she gave a screening test for the first time in her entire career for Aamir Khan’s Laal Singh Chaddha. When the chat show’s host Karan Johar asked her whether her ego came in the way of her screen test to which Bebo said, “No, it was not an ego, it was just I’d never done it before, so I was nervous.”

She also mentioned that when she shared about it with her husband and actor Saif Ali Khan, he boosted her confidence. “And I said ya actually what the hell! What will happen? He’ll say it didn’t work. So, it’s fine. I said it’s Aamir. And if I’d do it. It’ll be for Aamir,” she added.

Advait Chandan’s directorial is a Hindi remake of the Hollywood film Forrest grump starring Tom Hanks.

