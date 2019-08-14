Kareena Kapoor Grooves to Alia Bhatt's Prada Song, Shweta Tiwari's Husband Gets Bail in Domestic Abuse Case

The Doorbeen's new song Prada featuring Alia Bhatt was released on Tuesday and it has already becoming a talking point in pop music circuits. The peppy dance track was also launched on the sets of Dance India Dance 7 and the catchy tunes forced the judges - Kareena Kapoor Khan, Raftaar and Bosco Martis - to shake a leg to it on the dance floor.

After TV actress Shweta Tiwari lodged a complaint against husband Abhinav Kohli in an alleged case of domestic abuse in a local police station in Mumbai, the latter has been granted bail in the matter. Shweta has accused Abhinav of making disturbing remarks towards her 19-year-old daughter Palak.

Ever since Malaika Arora and Arjun Kapoor have come out in the open about there relationship, there have been reports making rounds that the couple may tie the knot sooner than later. However, in a recent interview, Malaika reiterated Arjun's stance about their relationship when she said that marriage was not on the cards for them right now.

Vijay's forthcoming film Bigil is all set to debut in theatres on the occasion of Diwali this year. The actor recently finished shooting for the project and on completion of the schedule, the superstar gifted the crew members of Bigil customised gold rings, with the film's title embossed on it.

Mika Singh recently performed at a wedding in Karachi, Pakistan, which raised a furore on social media with fans calling him out on the micro blogging site for his decision. Now, the All India Cine Workers Association (AICWA) has banned the singer from the Indian film industry for performing at the event.

