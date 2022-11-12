Kareena Kapoor Has A Blast With Her Crew In London, See Bebo's Stunning Pics As She Takes Break From Shooting

Kareena Kapoor Khan is a selfie queen and there’s no denying the fact! The Begum of Bollywood never fails to impress her fans with stunning selfies. The actress is currently in London for shoot of a film, and she recently took a short break and posed for ravishing selfies with her ‘mains.’ The Tashan actress took to social media and shared a selfie with her team as they partied together in London.

In the pic, Kareena, who is joined by her son Jehangir Ali Khan, also known as Jeh, on the trip, looked happy as she let her hair down and posed for pictures during her latest outing. Kareena is in London to film director Hansal Mehta’s next, a thriller, where she plays a detective. Kareena has been sharing glimpses of her shoot in London, and also how she’s making the most of her time in the city, ahead of Christmas. On Saturday, Kareena Kapoor took to Instagram Stories to share a selfie of herself with her team, including celebrity makeup artist Mickey Contractor, who is working with the actor on her upcoming film. She wore minimal makeup, and was dressed in a red sweater.

Along with photo of them looking into the camera, where Kareena was pouting, the actor wrote, “With my mains.”

Check out the pic here:

Naina Sawhney, who works with Kareena, also took to Instagram to post a picture from the night. She wrote in the caption, “With my fav…” She added the hashtag ‘London vibes’ and a bunch of heart emojis to her caption.In the photo, Naina and Mickey were seen on either side of Kareena as they posed in front of a fireplace and with some glasses filed with drinks.

Commenting on the photo, a fan wrote, “All of you are looking nice.” Another one wrote, “Festive cheers.”

Recently, Kareena was joined by actor-sister Karisma Kapoor in London.Kapoor sisters- Kareena Kapoor and Karisma Kapoor were seen making the most of their time in London.The gave their fans a sneak peek of what their day in the city looked like. Karisma and Kareena’s recent Instagram posts are all about shopping and posing in London. The sisters took over the streets in fancy all-black winter wear. The carousel included some highlights from their day out like Karisma posing against a decked-up background, a short clip of the sisters getting clicked together and some solo snaps.

Kareena Kapoor Khan too uploaded a series of pictures which have us wanting more of the Kapoor girls. Her photos captured the sibling bond and fun they had as they shopped, posed, did makeup and had a blast together. Summing up her post, Kareena penned, “What sisters do when they have the day together Pose, Makeup, Shop, Repeat…#Girls just wanna have fun.”

Meanwhile, on the work front, Kareena Kapoor was last seen in Laal Singh Chaddha alongside Aamir Khan. Next up, she has The Devotion Of Suspect X with Jaideep Ahlawat and Vijay Varma.

