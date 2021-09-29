Kareena Kapoor Has Adorable Birthday Wish for Her 'Little Princess' Inaaya Naumi Kemmu

Kareena Kapoor has penned a sweet birthday note for her sister-in-law Soha Ali Khan’s daughter Inaaya Naumi Kemmu. Kareena Kapoor took to her Instagram handle to share an adorable picture of the birthday girl. Inaaya is Soha Ali Khan and Kunal Kemmu’s daughter. In this monochrome picture, we can see Inaaya dolled up in a white ethnic suit with two plaits. The photo is clicked by Kunal.

Sharing the picture, Bebo wrote, “Happy birthday to our little princess… Inaaya! Reach for the stars always beautiful girl." Saif Ali Khan and Soha’s sister Saba Ali Khan was quick to comment on the photo. “Love you, Inni jaan… Happy Birthday. God bless," she wrote.

On the occasion of International Daughter’s Day, Kunal dedicated a moving post to Inaaya on Instagram. Sharing a video of his little girl, Kunal wrote, “My thoughts, wishes and hopes for you my li’l girl… putting ’em out there in the Universe for daughters and parents who resonate the same feelings."

On the other hand, Soha Ali Khan shared an adorable photo with her mother, legendary actress Sharmila Tagore, and Inaaya alongside a note which read: “A daughter may outgrow your lap (although this picture begs to differ) but she will never outgrow your heart - Anon #nationaldaughtersday #happydaughtersday."

Soha Ali Khan and Kunal Kemmu tied the knot in 2015. The couple welcomed Inaaya in 2017.

