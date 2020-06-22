Kareena Kapoor is All Hearts for This Pic of Saif Ali Khan with Sara, Ibrahim and Taimur

On Father’s Day 2020, Kareena Kapoor Khan shared an amazing picture of husband Saif Ali Khan being a doting dad to his three kids – Sara, Ibrahim and Taimur on her Instagram stories. The all-smiles family click has Taimur seated in Saif’s lap who is flanked by Sara and Ibrahim. Kareena captioned the snap with red-heart emojis.

She also posted a delightful photo of Saif with their son Taimur. In the picture, Saif is seen sitting on a chair wearing sunglasses as a cute Taimur looks over. “He'll always have your back Tim...#HappyFathersDay (sic.),”she captioned the photo.

Kareena will feature in Aamir Khan starrer Laal Singh Chaddha. The Advait Chandan directorial is an official Indian adaptation of Tom Hanks’ Forrest Gump. The project will see Mona Singh in a crucial character. Written by Atul Kulkarni, the film is jointly bankrolled by Aamir Khan Productions and Viacom 18 Motion Pictures. Earlier, Kareena, Aamir and Mona shared the screen space in 3 Idiots (2009).

Kareena will also be seen in Karan Johar’s multi-starrer Takht. The project will see Ranveer Singh play Dara Shikoh while Vicky Kaushal will portray the character of Aurangzeb.



