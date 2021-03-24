Kareena Kapoor is Back to Work Post Delivery, Suhana Khan's Outing in New York is Fashionable

Kareena Kapoor Khan gave birth to her second child on February 21. One month later, the actress is back on the set shooting. She was snapped on location of her shoot in Mumbai recently where she put her post-pregnancy body on full display.

Kareena wore a baby blue dress and high heels. She also waved at her fans and smiled as paparazzi surrounded her for photographs. Take a look at a video from the time here.

Suhana Khan’s love for bodycon dresses is no secret. The 20-year-old daughter of Bollywood star Shah Rukh Khan, who is currently pursuing film studies at New York University, seems to be enjoying the city life with her friends.

Taking to Instagram, Suhana shared a series of pictures where she is seen spending some time with her friends. Wearing a burgundy coloured sleeveless bodycon, Suhana was seen soaking in the New York sun with her friends in her apartment.

Abhishek Bachchan is known for his wit on Twitter and also for his art of giving it back to trolls who pass on mean comments on him. In a recent incident on Twitter, a person called the actor “good for nothing”. The user was commenting on Abhishek’s The Big Bull trailer, which the actor launched earlier this week.

“You are good for nothing buddy… the only thing which I am jealous of you is that you have got a very beautiful wife… and that too you don’t even deserve her,” @sparshsaxena789 wrote but Abhishek had a savage reply for the troll.

Actress Priyanka Chopra Jonas had recently announced her own restaurant in New York, which offers Indian cuisine for foodies. Named Sona, the fine dining establishment is located in the heart of New York City.

A glimpse through the official site of Sona, and one can see the setting and ambience of the restaurant. It goes for a modern minimalist look for the interiors with plenty of space for movement. The colour scheme is brown and gold. The space is lit up with accent lighting which keeps the mood relaxed. The location also allows plenty of natural lighting to seep inside. Apart from dining, there is also a bar at Sona. It also offers private dining space for 8 to 30 guests.

The famous daily soap pair – Ankita Lokhande and late Sushant Singh Rajput (Archana and Manav in Pavitra Rishta) dated in real life too. However, the duo parted their ways in 2016. But, Ankita still hung pictures of Sushant in her house.

Revealing the reason behind keeping the pictures up post break up, the actress told Bollywood Bubble that she did not believe in “running away” from the situation. She said that people often urged her to take down his pictures to which she responded that she needed her own time to move on as she was in a long-term relationship with him.

